The smartphone market has become very competitive today. Every company keeps improving on previous developments to outdo competitors, maintain a bigger market share, and drive profitability. Such is the case with the iPhone 7 that has already started causing excitement in the market. In the recent past, Samsung S7 has made great strides and only time will tell how iPhone 7 will compete.

Recent performance of Apple Inc.

Apple sales shrank for the first time in the last 13 years, and it is now counting on newer devices especially the iPhone 7 to drive the sales. The smartphone technologies do not appear to slow any moment soon as experts keep producing new features that make them complicated portable computers. Some experts argue that Apple with its strict focus on quality could be a double-edged sword. Because of top quality, Daniel Ives of Corporate development posits that many users take about 2.5 years before upgrading. This denies the company a critical market segment that competitors enjoy. Apple must, therefore, keep looking for new markets to sustain sales and profits.

Many experts argue that the new iPhone 7 will not be revolutionary because the size and design are expected to resemble those of the predecessor, iPhone 6. What clients should look forward to is the improvement in the camera, home button, field depth, and battery lifespan. In his view, Horace Dediu of Clayton Christensen Institute argues that Apple will target the photography market that has shown signs of great potential. It is also expected that Apple will replace its 3.5 mm earphone jack with a standard or more powerful model. In 2014, Apple acquired a headphone company, Beats, which played a great role in giving it a competitive advantage.

iPhone 7 is a leverage for events and celebrations

iPhone 7 features especially the improved camera, better earphones, and video recorders make it an ideal piece for events and celebrations. When top event planners such as Chateau Polonez work on making weddings unforgettable, they are always looking for the best gadgets and the iPhone 7 fits them perfectly well. If you are looking for a boutique wedding venue in Houston, do not hesitate to book Chateau Polonez because of their experience in the past. A new couple that wed at the onset of summer expressed satisfaction of using Chateau Polonez because of their hospitable staff and top quality facilities. They use latest technologies to ensure that nothing goes wrong during the great day.

Leveraging new technology to drive future sales

The new earphone company is likely to open a new focus on earplugs with revolutionary additions. Apple has been particular about making unique sensors and adding biometric capabilities. This new addition is touted to create better leverage to attract the past and new clients because they do not have to keep changing the headphones when using other devices especially computers. This could take other players by surprise and raise sales of the company contrary to expectations of many.

iPhone 7 a timely release

One fact about Apple Inc. is that most of its smartphones and other products have become very many in the market. By releasing new and better smartphones such as iPhone 7, the company is sure of taping the high-end market. The company has maintained a great presence in both local and foreign markets. Emerging markets that are warming up for to iPhones have become a crucial target. Besides, it has created low-cost iPhone SE to drive revenue even from low-income sectors.

.