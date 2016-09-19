Browsing: / Home
Will iPhone 7 follow The Trend of Past Success Stories?

By 0133raUn3ws9 on September 19, 2016 in

The smartphone market has become very competitive today. Every company keeps improving on previous developments to outdo competitors, maintain a bigger market share, and drive profitability. Such is the case with the iPhone 7 that has already started causing excitement in the market. In the recent past, Samsung S7 has made great strides and only time will tell how iPhone 7 will compete.

Recent performance of Apple Inc.

Apple sales shrank for the first time in the last 13 years, and it is now counting on newer devices especially the iPhone 7 to drive the sales. The smartphone technologies do not appear to slow any moment soon as experts keep producing new features that make them complicated portable computers. Some experts argue that Apple with its strict focus on quality could be a double-edged sword. Because of top quality, Daniel Ives of Corporate development posits that many users take about 2.5 years before upgrading. This denies the company a critical market segment that competitors enjoy. Apple must, therefore, keep looking for new markets to sustain sales and profits.

Many experts argue that the new iPhone 7 will not be revolutionary because the size and design are expected to resemble those of the predecessor, iPhone 6. What clients should look forward to is the improvement in the camera, home button, field depth, and battery lifespan. In his view, Horace Dediu of Clayton Christensen Institute argues that Apple will target the photography market that has shown signs of great potential. It is also expected that Apple will replace its 3.5 mm earphone jack with a standard or more powerful model. In 2014, Apple acquired a headphone company, Beats, which played a great role in giving it a competitive advantage.

iPhone 7 is a leverage for events and celebrations

iPhone 7 features especially the improved camera, better earphones, and video recorders make it an ideal piece for events and celebrations. When top event planners such as Chateau Polonez work on making weddings unforgettable, they are always looking for the best gadgets and the iPhone 7 fits them perfectly well. If you are looking for a boutique wedding venue in Houston, do not hesitate to book Chateau Polonez because of their experience in the past. A new couple that wed at the onset of summer expressed satisfaction of using Chateau Polonez because of their hospitable staff and top quality facilities. They use latest technologies to ensure that nothing goes wrong during the great day.

Leveraging new technology to drive future sales

The new earphone company is likely to open a new focus on earplugs with revolutionary additions. Apple has been particular about making unique sensors and adding biometric capabilities. This new addition is touted to create better leverage to attract the past and new clients because they do not have to keep changing the headphones when using other devices especially computers. This could take other players by surprise and raise sales of the company contrary to expectations of many.

iPhone 7 a timely release

One fact about Apple Inc. is that most of its smartphones and other products have become very many in the market. By releasing new and better smartphones such as iPhone 7, the company is sure of taping the high-end market. The company has maintained a great presence in both local and foreign markets. Emerging markets that are warming up for to iPhones have become a crucial target. Besides, it has created low-cost iPhone SE to drive revenue even from low-income sectors.
.

Most Americans Are Concerned About Zika

By 0133raUn3ws9 on September 9, 2016 in

When Zika was first reported in Brazil, many people held the view that it was rather far and that the problem would be contained as fast as possible. However, with the world becoming an increasingly smaller place, it appears that there is no place that can be considered safe.

Zika Infections Might be more than Thought

In New York alone, there have been 480 cases of confirmed Zika. Though most of them appear to be connected with travel to the affected areas, there is a risk that more people might be affected in New York and other states. This brings about the question of whether the government is indeed doing enough to counter the problem? The problem is no doubt going to be a hot button issue especially now that the country is at the heart of presidential elections.

Many People Fear They Are At the Blink of Getting Infected

Many people have expressed fear that they are at the heart of getting the blunt of Zika and, therefore, prefer a more cautious lifestyle. After 49 cases of pregnant women testing positive for Zika and one baby with microcephaly because of the virus, more people especially couples have indicated they will not have kids until the problem is addressed.

What can people do to prevent Zika?

To date, there is no vaccine either for adults or kids to help prevent Zika. To stay free from the disease, you can do the following.

• Try not to travel to areas that are affected by Zika.
• In you must travel to areas that are affected by the Zika, talk to your doctor to get a comprehensive plan to protect yourself.
• Make sure always to avoid being bitten by the dangerous Aedes Mosquito by sleeping under treated nets.
• If you are diagnosed with Zika, avoid contracting your partner/s through sex. This will prevent the virus from spreading to other people.
• If you are pregnant and test positive, talk to the doctor for full-time observation to keep the baby safe until birth.

Conclusion

The current concerns about Zika indicate the need to review the current strategies established to protect the infections from spreading and becoming a pandemic. All the government efforts must be directed towards getting a lasting solution to counter the looming disaster. Remember to stay positive and use myshaverguide to get the best shavers for a smart and attractive outlook at work and social places while staying free from the dangerous Aedes mosquito.

Top Most Endangered Animals and What You Can Do to Help

By 0133raUn3ws9 on September 7, 2016 in

When the list of the most endangered animals was released in 2015 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), many started thinking of what they can do to help. Figure it out this way; in the coming decades, your kids will not be able to see and enjoy the natural look of Hawaiian Monk Seal, the thrill of Blue Whale, and Hawksbill Tuttle. But this does not have to be the story because you can do the following.

Most endangered species in the world

(i) The Hawaiian Monk Seal
(ii) The Hawksbill Tuttle
(iii) Blue Whale
(iv) Stellar Sea Lion
(v) Hammerhead Shark
(vi) Vaquita
(vii) Florida manatee
(viii) Kemp’s Ridley Turtle
(ix) Humpback Whale
(x) Fraser’s Dolphin

What you can do to help save the endangered wildlife

Lower your carbon footprint:One of the main reasons that are causing wildlife to be threatened is damage to their natural habitats. To help address the problem, you should consider reducing your carbon footprint by riding to work using the best hybrid bikes as opposed to driving, using locally grown food to discourage long shipping distances, and using renewable energy such as solar.

Adopt endangered wildlife:Today many organizations that deal with wildlife present people with numerous opportunities to adopt animals and contribute to their conservation. Check with institutions such as the National Wildlife Federation, The Conservation Fund, and Conservation International.

Take part in ecotourism: Ecotourism is traveling to areas, hotels, and communities that utilize tourism funds to conserve the environment. For example, you might want to visit a coastal resort that takes care of the marine wildlife. Your payments will go a long way to helping conserve the delicate spawning ecosystems.

Take part to plant trees at home and away: : Every time that you plant a tree whether at home, work, or other places, you contribute to making the environment a better place for all animals. You make a home for birds, give them food, and help eliminate greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere.

Try as much as possible to avoid polluting the environment: Pollutants released into the natural environment damage the vegetation, poison the wildlife, and risk endangering more animals. You can stay a life free from pollution by taking organic foods, using the right detergents, and adopting natural pest control methods for pests in your farm. Besides, do not simply dispose electronics into the open because they have chemicals that can get into the natural waterways.

Top 5 Things You Can Do To Save the Environment

By 0133raUn3ws9 on July 9, 2016 in

When reports of wildfires in California, Washington, British Columbia, Boreal or other places hit the headlines, thoughts of human impacts on nature become a reality. What about reports of penguins dying in Antarctica because of pollution or polluted fish finding their way to your dining table? The truth is that human beings are poisoning their food baskets and compromising the future generations’ ability to enjoy what nature has provided. However, you can contribute towards conservation and stop pollution so that your adorable little children can be able to see the penguins, whales, sea turtles, and other gifts of nature. Here are top 5 things that you can do to help save the environment.

(1) Leaving the car at home and using environmentally friendly means

When you drive to work every day in that lovely SUV, about 1.5 pounds of greenhouse gasses are added to the environment. Think of changing personal habits and using public means to reduce your carbon footprint. You can also consider walking if the destination is near or ride on your bike. In fact, riding will have more beneficial impacts because you can burn a lot of calories and strengthen your body on top of reducing the release of greenhouse gasses.

(2) Consider using locally grown foods

Many fruits you find in the market today are shipped long distances and at times from other countries. However, this shipment involves burning a lot of fossil fuel and emission of greenhouse gasses. By purchasing food grown locally, you discourage such movements and lower associated negative impacts on the environment. For foods that usually go out of season, consider buying in plenty and storing well or using alternatives.

(3) Use greener methods of cleaning clothes

When dry cleaners deliver your clean garments, some of the chemicals are left on the clothes and will ultimately find a way to the natural environment. This risk polluting the natural waterways and the chemicals can even find their way up the food chain. To address this, consider using the natural soak and dry method that does not use a lot of chemicals. Besides, make sure that all the waste water with the detergents is channeled through the municipal system so that it is treated before release.

(4) Use energy saving technologies

Think of simple energy saving techniques that will assist lower demand of fossil fuel. Make sure to replace all lamps with fluorescent tubes that conserve a lot of energy. Also, train you family members to always switch off lights and electronic equipment when not in use. These simple steps will not only help to save the environment, but also bring your power bill low. A more comprehensive method, though it is capital intensive, is installing solar panels. The panels provide a sustainable source of power to assist you to stay away from power bills completely.

Utilize health fitness strategies that discourage use of chemicals

For many people, fitness training is part of their daily routines. However, if you drive all the way to and from the gym, there is a risk of adding more greenhouse gasses to the environment. You do not have to keep running to the gym every day; get your equipment and attire and complete all fitness training right at home. For those who love martial arts, visit http://www.tigerstrike.com/equipment/sparring-gear/foam/ to sample top rated equipment and sparring gear and stay in top shape, cut the cost of fitness training, and keep the environment cleaner.

To keep the environment cleaner, healthier, and fit for all, everybody should take some responsibility. Well, it is not about the big things you do, but the small ones that will go a long way in ensuring the environment is safe and conserving it for future generations.

What are the benefits of prefabricated buildings?

By 0133raUn3ws9 on May 21, 2016 in

Do you know that a prefabricated building is different from a manufactured one? Do you know that prefabricated buildings are customizable? The demand for these types of homes has been on the rise in recent years. More people are realizing the many benefits they stand to derive from investing in prefabricated houses. Nonetheless, the huge demand for the houses has not eradicated the many misconceptions that exist about them. The truth is that the homes are now more accessible than ever before because of the following reasons:

Quality Control

The construction of prefabricated buildings takes place in controlled surroundings. What this means is that you can bet your annual income on the quality of the buildings. The construction of the buildings has to follow specific standards. The quality is visible in all aspects of the modular building. The quality is uniform all through the building. On the other hand, homes that you build on site are susceptible to scheduling problems. The skills that independent contractors display at the construction site affect the quality of the buildings at the site.

Inclement weather is destructive to the quality of modular buildings. Extremes such as hot temperatures and hailstorms can interfere with the quality of the modular home. On the other hand, experienced technicians with proper training build the modular homes within protected settings that factories provide. The modular homes undergo various inspections at different stages of the construction process and this is clearly expounded at servaccomm.co.uk. The inspection is a crucial component in guaranteeing that the buildings adhere to the established quality control standards.

Energy Efficient

The energy efficiency in prefabricated homes is exceptional to say the least. The sustainability of the homes is a wonder. The construction process requires less energy partly because any leftovers are recycled in the factory. On the contrary, constructing a building on site is wasteful, thus needing more energy, which leads to higher utility bills. Similarly, modular houses are great for the environment because they don’t require sending waste to landfills. The controlled environment needed to build prefabricated houses guarantees the following:

-Minimized air infiltration
-Minimized air escape
-Accurate construction
-Tight joints
-Enhanced insulation

Faster Construction

As previously stated, constructing modular homes takes less time. It takes you less time to build a prefabricated home than an onsite home needs. Constructing the prefabricated homes reduces the work by as much as 50 percent. Putting up such buildings means that you are able to save money, by saving time. Generally, your savings are because of faster fabrication and upfront planning associated with the process. The fact that you don’t have to worry about the likelihood of inclement weather as well as scheduling delays affecting the process also fastens construction.

Cost-Effectiveness

A modular home is a customized building. Nonetheless, this should not scare you into thinking that the customization increases the costs beyond what you can afford. Custom homes are full of cost benefits that would make the original cost of building them appear non-consequential. The fact that the building is energy efficient already indicates that you will be saving money on utility bills. The building stays within budget during the entire construction process. Manufacturers of modular homes charge discounted rates because they also receive huge discounts from suppliers.

Call us to find more information about prefabricated homes.

Finishing Wood with Oils like Tung Oil

By 0133raUn3ws9 on May 19, 2016 in

Do you know what you can do with Tung Oil? There’s no limit to what you can do with this type of oil, which you can obtain from the seeds of any tropical tree. You can apply Tung Oil as the finishing touch on any wood item or surface. The oil penetrates through the wooden surface excellently. Before using the oil, you’d first have to read more and check it for additives and distillates. The oil is full of fatty acids that include:

-Alpha-eleostearic acid
-Linoleic acid
-Palmitic acid
-Oleic acid

Diluting Tung Oil

Before finishing any wooden surface with Tung Oil, you’d need to dilute it with hydrocarbon thinner first. Diluting the oil in this manner lowers its viscosity. The low viscosity enables the oil to penetrate wooden surfaces with the finest grains. The wood also develops a higher resistance to liquids such as water. Nonetheless, it’s worth stating that Tung Oil offers the wood product minimal protection against scratches and effects of water vapor.

Fake Tung Oil

If you’re worried about your wood product’s susceptibility to mold, the best finish that you can apply on it is Tung Oil. Compared to Linseed Oil, Tung Oil finish makes the wood product less susceptible to molding. What’s more, Tung Oil is an environmental friendly way of finishingwood. It’s advisable to exercise a bit of caution when buying any product labeled Tung Oil in the market. Some of the products that you will find in the market promoted as Tung Oil are:

a)Polymerized oils
b)Wiping varnishes
c)Oil or varnish blends

Qualities of Pure Tung Oil

Some of the products mentioned above are full of either solvents or chemical driers. If you try finishing your wood products with any of these oils, expect your friends and family to ridicule you. Before leaving the local hardware store with what you think is Tung Oil, take some time to read its labels or packaging carefully. If you use pure Tung Oil to finish the wood surface or product, the benefits that you’ll enjoy from this action include the following:

-Zero VOCs
-Guaranteed freshness every day
-A naturally polymerized finish
-A highly flexible finish that’s water resistant
-A finish that’s resistant to abrasion and acids
-Curing is by oxidation rather than evaporation
-No blistering and peeling
-Unattractive to mold
-The oil and wood enjoy long shelf life
-Incapable of darkening
-Concentrated oil
-Unable to go rancid

Before applying the Tung Oil finish, dust the surface first. Check the surface for loose particles, which affect the quality of the finish. Next, thin the oil in the ratio of 1:1 with any natural Citrus Solvent. The percentage of thinning that the oil needs depends on several factors. At times, thinning might be unnecessary, especially if you’re dealing a thirsty surface such as old wood floors and old weathered woods. Apply the oil only after filling or staining the wood.

For these reasons, you should have no problem finishing any wood products with Tung oil.

Considerations when choosing Waste removal services provider

By 0133raUn3ws9 on May 5, 2016 in

The undeniable fact is that waste removal is essential for the purposes of maintaining a hygienic and healthy lifestyle. You only need to look around and notice the thousands of providers offering commercial waste removal services to get an idea of how important proper waste management is. We are bombarded on a daily basis with advertisements imploring us to maintain a clean environment and ensure that all kinds of waste are disposed off in a proper way. That aside, the reality of things is the fact that there are many companies offering commercial waste removal services that it might prove difficult finding the right one to entrust the task of waste removal in your home or place of work. In that regard, it is important that you take into consideration a number of factors before you enlist the services of a waste removal company.

Capacity to do the job

Before you enlist the services of a waste removal company, it is important that you ascertain whether the company in question has the capacity to do the job. Does the company offer a wide range of services? Does it have the required equipment to do the job seamlessly? What about experts to ensure that the job is done without any hiccups? All these are important in determining whether the waste removal company in question has the capacity to dispose waste.

Companies recycling policy

Where do you think the waste collected from your business premises go to? Of course, it does not evaporate through thin air. Does the waste removal company you are hiring have a sound recycling policy? Do they recycle the waste or do they just transport it and dump it to some landfill hence leading to more environmental hazards? In light of this and to avoid a situation where more harm is done to the environment, it’s instrumental that you check the recycling policy of a given waste removal company. A good waste disposal company is one that coordinates with various recycling facilities to ensure that the environment is free from toxic substances.

Cost

We all want excellent services at affordable prices and commercial waste removal services are no exception. Price is an important determinant when seeking to hire a waste removal company though it shouldn’t be considered in isolation. It should be considered beside the quality of service offered, the caliber of equipment, the customer service, capacity to do the job among many others.

License

It would be foolhardy to enlist the services of a company that is not properly licensed or does not follow the laid out rules and regulations governing waste collection and subsequent disposal. Ensure that the company in question is properly licensed to carry out waste removal services.

Customer services

A proper waste removal company is one that puts the interests of its customers above everything and treats them right. How does a given waste removal company treats its customers? Are they prompt in communication? How do they handle and resolve customer complaints? Only go for commercial waste removal companies that offer excellent customer services to their customers without compromise on quality.

7 Ways you can make life work for you

By 0133raUn3ws9 on April 21, 2016 in

From time to time we all feel like we are stuck in a bit of a rut, and wonder how we will ever get out of it. The good news is that you can make things better for yourself, you just have to know how. You can make life work for you, rather than just sitting back and hoping that life will sort itself out. Although this article may seem like a rather inspirational one, I’m trying to keep it realistic, and show you that you can make life work for you, if you work at it.

1- Think about what you enjoy doing

What is it that you love to do? Do you love nothing more than going for a walk? Perhaps you love to bake, or maybe you love to drive. Whatever it is that you love to do, try to do more of it. If you can do more of what you love, you will be happier, and life will seem much better for you.

2- Give your dreams a try

Four and a half years ago I decided to give my dreams a try. I wanted to write for a living, so I found an online jobs platform that could help me, and I applied for my first post. I didn’t know if it would work out, but I thought ȐIt’s worth a tryȑ. I got the first job I applied for, and four and a half years later, I’m still writing.

3- Stay healthy

One of the very best things you can do to make life work for yourself is to stay healthy. You need to eat sensibly, and get a reasonable amount of exercise. There are a lot of healthy tips out there that can help you, but above all, eat a healthy balanced diet and exercise for at least 1 hour and 30 minutes a week. You may be wondering why I’m suggesting that you do this, but being healthy, or as healthy as you can be, will make life seem so much better.

4- Work hard at what you love

If you get the chance to do what you love, then you should work hard at it. I’ve spent the last 4 and a half years meeting most of my deadlines, and finding out what it is my clients want. Sometimes it is a lot of hard work just to get the jobs done, but it’s worth it.

5-Learn from the tough times

There will be tough times, no matter what job you do, but if you learn from them, then they are worth it. Things don’t always go smoothly, so pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and start again.

6- Appreciate what you have

Yes there may be times when you just want more, but you need to appreciate what you have. Sometimes I want more interesting work, other times I want to be paid a little more, but I can’t always get what I want. I do however appreciate every job I’m given, and it’s this appreciation that keeps me going.

7- Set yourself realistic goals

If you want to feel rewarded for your goals, they need to be realistic. Unrealistic goals can lead to disappointment. My friend once got a job as a sales rep, and it will his goal to earn enough money so he could buy a new car by the end of the year. Unfortunately this goal was too high, and there was no way he could achieve it, and it was this that led to disappointment. Setting a realistic goal such as earning $200 by the end of next month is much more realistic.

Use the above tips to help you make life work for you. Don’t expect things to go smoothly all the time, but make sure that you work hard, and you’ll be more likely to succeed.

The wedding venue and what you need to consider about it

By 0133raUn3ws9 on March 9, 2016 in

Choosing the wedding venue is quite a demanding task. It could even be harder than courting the lady before marriage –let me rephrase that it actually is! The point I am trying to put across is that the process itself is a big deal. We have vowed to make the process simple for you at the onset of your wedding story. Start here if you are looking for a Houston wedding venue: visit their award-winning venue in Houston.

Nonetheless we will share with some of the necessary pointers in choosing a great wedding venue. Avoid frustrations. Take your time going through each of the pointers.

Before going through the process and requirements even as you visit their award-winning wedding venue in Houston, let’s look at the wedding venue checklist.

1.It good to confirm whether the wedding venue has public liability insurance
2.It’s good to go through the terms and conditions since the devil is in the details. For instance you need to understand the variable in case the wedding is cancelled due to circumstances beyond your control such as the acts of God(do they offer refund or not).
3.Keep in mind the sound limiters at your wedding venue of choice to avoid being cut off due to a hitch in breach of terms and condition. For instance, there might be a limit on the noise levels beyond particular decibels.

How to choose an ideal wedding

The wedding is always a love story that inspires so many people including prospective brides. In most cases anything related to the wedding from the fashion, reception, cakes, and venues are inspired bya previous wedding you’ve attended. In most cases, the bride is so much concerned about the wedding than the groom. You can use your memory to identity the best pointers during previous weddings you’ve attended.

Next up, you need to consider the budget. It is a critical element in choosing a wedding venue and it is based on your overall wedding budget and how much money you have designated for the wedding venue. Obviously, most couples desire to wed in a superior wedding venue. However, budget constraints might not allow the couple to settle on their ideal location.

Alternatively, the couple might ask whether there are special offer or go for an off peak wedding date such as November or even January.

Accommodation; you need to look at the logistics involved in your guest movements prior, during and after the wedding. First, you need to consider the accommodation within or around the venue to ease in the process of bookings and movement around the venue.

Generally, the wedding venue location should be in line with your vibe. In essence, you should get the connection with the place you lay down your vows with the love of your life.

Furthermore, the site should be able to accommodate the number of expected wedding guests. The choice of wedding venue needs to factor in budget, personal preferences and desires to ensure you find the ideal venue. Lastly visit their award-winning wedding venue in Houston; it’s probably the ideal wedding venue you’ve been searching for.

